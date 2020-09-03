Most in the Valley say they won’t get COVID-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While the federal government has told states to prepare for a Coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1, local health leaders say they haven’t heard anything yet.

Meanwhile many in the valley say they don’t care*when* a vaccine comes out--- as they’re *not* going to get one.

“I mean, I don’t get the flu shot! And this, I just feel if it’s ready in November, it’s way too early. I think it’s way too early. I don’t think they’ve done enough research,” Denise McCollum said.

“I believe that they did not do enough safety studies. I think they pushed it through too fast,” Jean Pettenger said.

Dr. Richard Vetter, Essentia’s Chief Medical Officer says while he understands both women’s concerns he credits technology advancements in the last decade for the quickness in creating the COVID-19 vaccine. Vetter added that any downfalls it has will be figured out relatively fast.

“I think within two to three months of it being released, we’ll have a good idea of whether or not there’s any, at least immediate or short-term risks to the vaccine,” Vetter said. “Even if the vaccine doesn’t prevent COVID, if it lessens your chance of ending up in the hospital or dying, that’s still a significant improvement from the current state.”

Vetter says the vaccine will likely require a booster shot a few weeks after the initial vaccine, and while he says he thinks the vaccine will be something you have to get yearly, Sanford Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal says it’s too early to tell.

“it is very difficult to say that right now because we don’t know how long vaccine immunity will last and the vaccine has not been in circulation or we haven’t had studies which look at longer-term protection over the months and years.”

Both Vetter and Nagpal say for now, November is only a tentative date. They warn just because the end to the Coronavirus pandemic may seem nearby, to not let your guard down yet.

“We’re still going to have to be vigilant, we’re still gonna have to do all the things that we’ve been talking about the last six months,” Vetter said.

The CDC says the COVID-19 vaccines are currently in phase three of their trials, and both Vetter and Nagpal say as long as the trial data shows the vaccine is safe and effective they will recommend it to patients.

