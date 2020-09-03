Moorhead man stabbed roommate over sex doll, court documents say

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing multiple charges after documents say he slashed his roommate because he touched the suspect’s sex doll.

36-year-old Matthew Gilbert is charged with two counts of felony second degree assault and one misdemeanor count of fifth degree assault.

Court documents say Moorhead Police were called to the 200 block of 17th St. S. just before 9:30 Tuesday night for a report of an assault with a knife. When officers arrived, the victim indicated that he had been cut with a knife by his roommate and had lacerations to his hands and face and was bleeding badly. The victim told officers he went in Gilbert’s room earlier and said at some point he had covered Gilbert’s sex doll with a blanket. Documents say when Gilbert got home, he confronted the victim for touching his sex doll.

The victim said the two argued until the victim says he went outside for a cigarette and when he attempted to re-enter the apartment, the door was locked. Documents say Gilbert soon opened the door and a physical altercation began. The victim told officers Gilbert pinned him to the ground and began punching him in the face.

The victim said at some point Gilbert produced a knife from one of his pockets and began slashing. Officers also spoke with a witness to the altercation who said he heard loud screaming coming from the apartment building and observed the fight in the parking lot. The witness said Gilbert was on top of the victim and was punching him in the face.

Gilbert told law enforcement the victim had was pounding on the door and said he went outside to confront him. Gilbert said he grabbed a knife to scare the victim, however, a fight ensued, and Gilbert acknowledged he punched the victim with the knife still in his hand.

If convicted on all charges, Gilbert faces up over 17 years in prison.

