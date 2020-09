MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Sen. Klobuchar and Rep. Peterson joined Moorhead Mayor Judd and others to promote the Save The Stages Act. The Act will provide funding for small event venues and may be included in a new stimulus package.

