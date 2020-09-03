Advertisement

Judge sides with Gov. Tim Walz on use of emergency powers

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Ramsey County judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirteen Republican legislators and a group of businesses contended the Democratic governor abused his power and interfered with the legislative process when he closed schools, issued a mask mandate and limited businesses’ operations.

District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan upheld the governor’s actions Tuesday.

A group called Free Minnesota Small Business Coalition argued the governor is usurping the powers of the Legislature.

The Walz administration and DFL legislators have maintained that an emergency declaration is necessary to deal with the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Police: SD man bites officers during arrest

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the 30-year-old man got in a fight with the woman early Tuesday while she waited for a ride from a friend.

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 2 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - FPS seeing lower enrollment numbers this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 2 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - Parents concerned over bus stop in north Fargo

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Sept 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Supporting Oak Reile

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Supporting Oak Reile

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The community is rallying behind a former Ben Franklin Middle School assistant principal raising thousands of dollars to show their support during a difficult time.

News

News: School leaders answer parent's questions

Updated: 8 hours ago
School leaders answer parent's questions