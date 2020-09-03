Fargo Public Schools begin classes today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools student and staff returned back to school this morning after being out of the classroom for almost six months.

As students got dropped off to school this morning, only students with the last name letters L through Z attended.

In West Fargo Schools, there are 11,000 students being served by 3,000 staff members in 27 facilities.

This number was cut in half today because of the new fall semester schedule.

The full enrollment numbers are not expected to be released until next week.

One parent says she is bittersweet about her two children returning back to school today.

“I’m excited but a little nervous,” said Mandy Ness, Mother of Two. “Overall, I am very excited for my son and my daughter to be back to school, try to get back into their scheduled routine and back with their friends.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.