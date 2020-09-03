Devils Lake man charged for firing gun towards apartment with mom and kids inside

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing several charges after he fired multiple shots last week, causing one bullet to go through an apartment window narrowly missing a family.

Mario Alberto Preciado, 35, of Devils Lake was arrested Friday after the Lake Swat Team responded to reports of gunshots on the 300 block of 4th Ave NE, according to the Devils Lake Police Department.

Court documents alleged that Preciado had 15 individually wrapped baggies of marijuana along with a digital scale inside his backpack.

Investigators said Preciado pointed a handgun at a person and shot towards them.

He then also reportedly shot his gun in the air and the bullet traveled through a nearby apartment window where a woman and her children lived.

The bullet went through a wall and into the ceiling, according to court documents.

Police said they found five counterfeit $100 bills on him.

Preciado was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of reckless endangerment, terrorizing, and forgery/counterfeiting, according to court records.

