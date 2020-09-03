Advertisement

Canaries snap RedHawks win streak

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks staff and pitchers look on during a game.(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The Sioux Falls Canaries (28-24) scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning on Wednesday night to beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (25-28) 4-1 and snapped the RedHawks’ eight-game losing streak.

Both starters, the RedHawks’ John Anderson (2-2, 2.66 ERA) and Sioux Falls’ Tyler Herron (7-1, 4.60 ERA), held their opponents to just one run in long outings. Anderson gave up a run on six hits in 7.1 innings pitched and Herron limited the RedHawks to one unearned run on seven hits in 7.0 innings.

Tied 1-1 in the middle of the ninth inning, a 37-minute rain delay extended the evening for both teams before Damek Tomscha gave the Canaries their first lead of the night with a solo home run off Bret Helton (4-2, 3.63 ERA) in the 11th. Mike Hart tripled home two more insurance runs to give the Canaries a 4-1 lead.

Helton picked up the loss and Grady Wood (2-1, 4.35 ERA) earned the win for Sioux Falls. Keaton Steele picked up his 15th save of the season by finishing off the RedHawks in the bottom half of the 11th.

The RedHawks and Canaries will finish their three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday night. RHP Bradin Hagens (3-3, 3.63 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against RHP Eddie Medina (1-7, 7.46 ERA) for the Canaries. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m.

