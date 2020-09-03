360 Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 360 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths in the state.

In total, 150 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 5.50%.

There are now 2,428 active cases in North Dakota, with 67 patients hospitalized.

