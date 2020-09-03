Advertisement

3:15PM Live Webstream: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz News Conference

Governor Walz COVID-19 Briefing
Governor Walz COVID-19 Briefing(Valley News Live)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will join Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm for a press conference at the Minnesota Department of Revenue to give Minnesotans an update on the COVID-19 pandemic heading into the Labor Day weekend and the fall season ahead.

