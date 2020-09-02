Woman facing charges after being found on bridge with baby
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (Valley News Live) -
A South Dakota woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after police say they found her and her baby on a train bridge over the Missouri River.
Burlington Northern railroad workers called police in Mobridge when they found a vehicle on the tracks Sunday around 7 in the morning.
Officers say the 30-year-old woman told them she’d passed out in the back of the car.
The baby was handed over to family members.
