Woman facing charges after being found on bridge with baby

MOBRIDGE, S.D.

A South Dakota woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after police say they found her and her baby on a train bridge over the Missouri River.

Burlington Northern railroad workers called police in Mobridge when they found a vehicle on the tracks Sunday around 7 in the morning.

Officers say the 30-year-old woman told them she’d passed out in the back of the car.

The baby was handed over to family members.

