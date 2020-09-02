WFPS works to alleviate traffic concerns ahead of busy morning commute

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

With a new school year starting, it’s expected that there will be heavier traffic than normal amid the pandemic. Fargo Public School parents and staff took their swing on the first day of school traffic Wednesday morning. West Fargo is prepping for their chaotic first day. They said patrols will step in.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Keeley Gilseth, a fifth-grader at Aurora Elementary. “Learning new things and seeing my friends.”

Many kids like her will be walking or getting a ride from a family member to school.

“There’s a lot of different new dynamics for everybody,” said Todd Pearson, School Resource Officer with WFPS.

Officer Pearson said getting to and from school will look different with COVID-19; elementary parents are asked to drop off their kids around 8 a.m.

“We’re asking them to come back at a specific time and not normally a half-hour drop off period,” said Pearson. “This is going to be much shortened.”

He said police are stacking shifts in the morning to relieve traffic congestion.

“Staff would be positioned all over the building with different tasks in order to make that flow easier,” said Pearson.

If you pass a bus with its lights on and arms down, the City of West Fargo said it would cost you $200. They also said speed enforcement in a school zone is an accelerated fine, meaning there are increased fines in school zones.

Pearson added that you should put your phone away and do the “I love you’s and goodbye’s” at home before you venture to school.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.