Walsh Co. Sheriff searching for stolen ATV

Authorities are searching for this stolen ATV from Walsh Co.
Authorities are searching for this stolen ATV from Walsh Co.(Walsh County, ND Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Walsh County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a stolen ATV and the person who took it.

The department posted on its Facebook page on Sept. 2 saying the red Polaris Sportsman 450HO, pictured above, was stolen from a Grafton farmstead.

This also serves as a reminder to remove keys from all types of vehicles, even on farms out in the country.

If you have any information about this theft, call the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 352-2041.

