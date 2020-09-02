Top things to remember before Fargo Public Schools’ first day of class

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A long-awaited moment. Wednesday is the first day of school for Fargo Public School students.

Walking into school with an all-new system and rules can feel overwhelming, trying to remember it all.

Fargo Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi has the top things to keep in mind, saying keep it simple and start with what you already know.

“The same things we share every year which is make sure your student get a good night’s rest and they are well fed in the morning,” Dr. Gandhi said. “If they plan to eat breakfast at the school, that’s fine as well, but just make sure we are doing some of those things as we get back into a routine.”

Secondly, prepare for the uncertain. Give yourself extra time for questions or unplanned hiccups.

“Make sure you give ample time just for any unique changes you may see,” Dr. Gandhi said. “Students are coming in one of two groups so there might be less students, but at the same point, parents are going to have more questions at the start of this school year. "

But before you walk out the door, Dr. Gandhi says the most important part of your back to school outfit is your mask. Don’t forget to mask up.

Also, make sure you review specific instructions from your school’s principal. Dr. Gandhi says each student received information specific to them, like instructions for entering the school.

Lastly, Dr. Gandhi says the thing that might throw families off is remembering to keep your distance.

“Human interaction and relationships are a big part of teaching and learning,” Dr. Gandhi said. “Our teacher want to be as welcoming as we can, but we are asking all of our students and our staff to practice social distancing and stay six feet apart when they can.”

One last bonus tip.

“Don’t be nervous,” Dr. Gandhi said. “It’s an exciting time to start the school year, and we want to do everything we can to make sure we provide that best meaningful experience.”

