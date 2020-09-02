Newly released records detail ex-Otter Tail County deputy’s assault on Marine veteran

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Newly released files provide the details of a wild night that led a former Otter Tail County deputy to punch a veteran multiple times.

Kameron Boudin sued the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and recently won $1.6 million from the Minnesota County Intergovernmental Trust.

“I called another deputy right when I left and said, Otter Tail doesn’t f*** around, and I think it was adrenaline. I guess it kinda caught me off guard,” a Douglas County deputy who responded to the scene told investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Through an open records requests, we received audio recordings and police files from the BCA’s investigation into the former Otter Tail County deputy’s assault of Boudin.

Law enforcement first showed up December 13, 2018 to a Parkers Prairie bar.

Boudin, 31, was accused of assaulting two women and the man who came to their defense.

“I don’t know if he thought I gave him a dirty look or that set him off,” one of the women who was reportedly attacked said in an audio recording. “Next thing you know, I was on the ground. He grabbed me by my hair. Threw me against the wall, on the ground. Started kicking me in the head.”

Yet, the situation took a different turn once Otter Tail and Douglas county deputies arrived at Boudin’s home after he fled the scene on foot.

“Once I saw the strikes, it took me by surprise mostly,” the Douglas County deputy said.

Investigators said Boudin refused to cooperate and a struggle began with Otter Tail County deputy JJ Krupich, which led to him punching Boudin twice.

“I was afraid that I was going to get hit...I hit him twice,” Krupich told BCA agents investigating the incident. Boudin’s girlfriend had filed a complaint with the sheriff’s department.

Pictures included in a federal lawsuit Boudin filed showed stitches across his head. His lawyer said he suffered brain damage as a result of the beat down.

“Oh, I got a headache so bad,” Boudin told an Otter Tail County sergeant that night.

“You remember what happened at your house?” the sergeant replied.

Boudin answered, “yeah, the cops hit me.”

The combat veteran disclosed having Post Traumatic Stress Disorder related to his overseas missions as a U.S. Marine.

Deputy Krupich resigned from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. BCA submitted its findings to the Becker County Attorney who declined to pursue charges.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office told Valley News Live there is still a pending criminal case against Kameron Boudin for actions he took at the bar in 2018.

