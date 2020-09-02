ND kindergarten class placed under quarantine after student tests positive

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One week into their school year, an entire class at a North Dakota elementary school is under quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

It happened at a kindergarten class at Thompson Public Schools.

According to Thomson schools Superintendent John Maus, 24 kindergarteners and one teacher will quarantine and not return to the classroom until September 14.

“It’s going to be tough to navigate this school year,” Maus said. “I called all the parents and they were understanding, that made it smoother.”

Maus said he notified parents on August 30 of the diagnosis.

The students will do distance learning in the meantime.

