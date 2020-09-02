Advertisement

ND kindergarten class placed under quarantine after student tests positive

24 students and one teacher at Thomson Public Schools will not be able to return to the classroom until Sept. 14
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One week into their school year, an entire class at a North Dakota elementary school is under quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

It happened at a kindergarten class at Thompson Public Schools.

According to Thomson schools Superintendent John Maus, 24 kindergarteners and one teacher will quarantine and not return to the classroom until September 14.

“It’s going to be tough to navigate this school year,” Maus said. “I called all the parents and they were understanding, that made it smoother.”

Maus said he notified parents on August 30 of the diagnosis.

The students will do distance learning in the meantime.

