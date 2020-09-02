Advertisement

Multiple charges dropped against suspect in north Fargo murder

Lee Fry mugshot
Lee Fry mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three charges against a man involved in a murder investigation have now been dropped.

29-year-old Lee Arthur Fry Jr. was allegedly inside a maroon Buick sedan on Tuesday, May 12 when several gunshots were fired near the northport Hornbacher’s, killing 39-year-old Antoine Lamont White of Fargo.

Fry was originally charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, reckless endangerment, two counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. However, after an appearance in the Cass County Courthouse Wednesday morning, both counts of theft and Fry’s reckless endangerment charges have been dismissed.

Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the case ’has evolved a bit’ since Fry was initially charged. Younggren says the state cannot prove Fry fired one of the weapons in or near the northport Hornbachers, which is why the reckless endangerment charge has been dropped. Younggren went on to explain that although the evidence shows Fry was holding a stolen firearm and was inside a stolen vehicle, Fry never drove the car or knew it was stolen. Younggren added the judge decided the firearm theft charge should also be dropped because Fry didn’t know the firearm was stolen and didn’t have intent to deprive the owner of the firearm.

Court records show Fry pled not guilty to the remaining three charges against him, including murder. He is due back in court on Oct. 1.

