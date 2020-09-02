Advertisement

Man rushed to hospital with severe cuts to face and hand following fight

Matthew Gilbert is under arrest following a fight in Moorhead that left one man with serious cuts.
Matthew Gilbert is under arrest following a fight in Moorhead that left one man with serious cuts.(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering in the hospital following a wild fight involving a knife.

Moorhead police say they were called to the 200 block of 17th St. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The caller reported he had punched and cut his roommate in a fight.

Police say the victim was rushed to the emergency room with significant cuts to his face, neck and hand.

36-year-old Matthew Gilbert was arrested for domestic assault and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim’s name is not being released.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Top things to remember before Fargo Public Schools’ first day of class

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
A long-awaited moment. Wednesday is the first day of school for Fargo Public School students.

News

News - 10:00PM News September 1 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather September 1st

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 1st - Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News September 1 - Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports September 1st

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

POVnow

Pres. Trump In Kenosha, Big 10 and Bison

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
President Trump surveyed the riot damage in Kenosha, WI and held a round table about community safety. He also shared his desire to ’let them play’ and bring back the Big 10.

POVnow

“Dark” Future for US without fracking, Energy Secretary Brouillette

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
U.S. Secretary of Energy visited the Minot Air Force Base on Tuesday and met with Chris to discuss ND energy production, energy independence and the ’dark’ side of the Green New Deal.

News

Point of View September 1 - Part 3

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 1 - Part 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4