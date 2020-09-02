Man rushed to hospital with severe cuts to face and hand following fight
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering in the hospital following a wild fight involving a knife.
Moorhead police say they were called to the 200 block of 17th St. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The caller reported he had punched and cut his roommate in a fight.
Police say the victim was rushed to the emergency room with significant cuts to his face, neck and hand.
36-year-old Matthew Gilbert was arrested for domestic assault and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The victim’s name is not being released.
