Man rushed to hospital with severe cuts to face and hand following fight

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering in the hospital following a wild fight involving a knife.

Moorhead police say they were called to the 200 block of 17th St. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The caller reported he had punched and cut his roommate in a fight.

Police say the victim was rushed to the emergency room with significant cuts to his face, neck and hand.

36-year-old Matthew Gilbert was arrested for domestic assault and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim’s name is not being released.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.