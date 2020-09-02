Free Meals for Students at West Fargo Public Schools

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools will serve free meals to all students no matter their economic status, according to their press release.

The school district received a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The waiver will last through December 2020.

Meals will be distributed starting next Wednesday, September 9 and Friday, September 11. Meals will also be sent home with hybrid students.

Virtual students may pick up meal boxes every Wednesday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Meals can be picked up at Cheney Middle School, Liberty Middle School, or Heritage Middle School.

To receive free meals, parents must fill out an order from. To access the order form, click here.

These forms will be due each Wednesday by 5 p.m. for the students in the Monday-Tuesday group and each Monday by 5 p.m. for the students in the Thursday-Friday group. The box will contain three breakfasts and three lunches.

For students learning completely online, parents can pre-order a weekly meal box by completing an online form each Thursday by 5 p.m. The box will contain five breakfasts and five lunches.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.