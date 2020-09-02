Advertisement

Force name assistant coach

Former Fredonia State University assistant coach joins Fargo Force coaching staff
(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) - The Fargo Force have named Richard Joseph (RJ) Gicewicz as an Assistant Coach for the 20-21 season. Gicewicz was an Assistant Coach at Fredonia State University last year, after serving as a Student Assistant Coach the two previous seasons at Division I St. Lawrence University.

Gicewicz is an alumni of the USHL, as he was a defenseman for the Green Bay Gamblers in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He then went on to play for St. Lawrence University in the NCAA.

Gicewizc played youth hockey in Buffalo, NY and prep at The Nichol’s School. He represented USA Hockey in two separate events – the 5 Nations and Ivan Hlinka tournaments.

RJ hails from an athletic family, as the Gicewicz family have all played Division I sports. His father Rich played football for the 1988 Michigan State Spartan Rose Bowl Championship team, and spent 4 years in the NFL. RJ’s brother, Carson will be playing hockey in his fifth year at UMass Amherst this season, and both of his sisters, are involved with the University of Vermont Women’s Lacrosse Team. Abbey was a freshman this year, and his sister Anabel is a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

“We are excited to add RJ to our coaching staff” said Force Head Coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux. “RJ comes with experience as a player and coach at both the USHL & NCAA level. He is an up-and-coming hockey mind with a great work ethic, knowledge of the game, and communication skills. RJ is highly regarded amongst his peers and former coaches. He will fit in great with our staff. We look forward to welcoming him to the FM-Metro community and Fargo Force family.”

Gicewicz will be arriving in Fargo in the next few days, as he will join Coach Lamoureux and Coach Demers as they prepare for the Force’s fall training camp when the players report in mid-September.

Force pre-season Games will begin in October, and the USHL 54 game regular season is scheduled to begin on November 6. A full schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bison Huddle

Five Bison earn preseason honors

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Beth Hoole
North Dakota State had five players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, featuring some of the top players in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports September 1st

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - September 1

Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 31

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 31

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Sports

Tomshaw named American Association Pitcher of the Week

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball named RedHawks pitcher Matt Tomshaw as the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week, for the week of August 24-30.

Sports

Sports - RedHawks extend winning streak to seven games - August 30

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Tomshaw throws third complete game as RedHawks extend winning streak to seven games

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Matt Tomshaw pitched his third complete game of the season on Sunday afternoon as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (24-27) beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-26) 6-2 at Newman Outdoor Field in the season series finale between the two clubs.

Sports

Sports - ND Prep Football Highlights and Scores 8/28

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT

Sports

Sports - Redhawks Defeat Winnipeg 12-5

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD