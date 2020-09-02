Force name assistant coach

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) - The Fargo Force have named Richard Joseph (RJ) Gicewicz as an Assistant Coach for the 20-21 season. Gicewicz was an Assistant Coach at Fredonia State University last year, after serving as a Student Assistant Coach the two previous seasons at Division I St. Lawrence University.

Gicewicz is an alumni of the USHL, as he was a defenseman for the Green Bay Gamblers in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He then went on to play for St. Lawrence University in the NCAA.

Gicewizc played youth hockey in Buffalo, NY and prep at The Nichol’s School. He represented USA Hockey in two separate events – the 5 Nations and Ivan Hlinka tournaments.

RJ hails from an athletic family, as the Gicewicz family have all played Division I sports. His father Rich played football for the 1988 Michigan State Spartan Rose Bowl Championship team, and spent 4 years in the NFL. RJ’s brother, Carson will be playing hockey in his fifth year at UMass Amherst this season, and both of his sisters, are involved with the University of Vermont Women’s Lacrosse Team. Abbey was a freshman this year, and his sister Anabel is a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

“We are excited to add RJ to our coaching staff” said Force Head Coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux. “RJ comes with experience as a player and coach at both the USHL & NCAA level. He is an up-and-coming hockey mind with a great work ethic, knowledge of the game, and communication skills. RJ is highly regarded amongst his peers and former coaches. He will fit in great with our staff. We look forward to welcoming him to the FM-Metro community and Fargo Force family.”

Gicewicz will be arriving in Fargo in the next few days, as he will join Coach Lamoureux and Coach Demers as they prepare for the Force’s fall training camp when the players report in mid-September.

Force pre-season Games will begin in October, and the USHL 54 game regular season is scheduled to begin on November 6. A full schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

