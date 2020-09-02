Five Bison earn preseason honors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State had five players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, featuring some of the top players in the Football Championship Subdivision. NDSU sophomore quarterback Trey Lance and senior left tackle Dillon Radunz were named to the first team, senior right tackle Cordell Volson and linebacker Jackson Hankey were named to the second team, and junior safety Michael Tutsie made the third team. The preseason list includes 101 players from 56 schools and all 13 FCS conferences. There are 11 first-team All-Americans from a year ago including Lance, who swept the Walter Payton Award and Jerry Rice Award as the top offensive player and top freshman player in the FCS.

2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team

*-2019 first-team All-American

**-2019 second-team All-American

***-2019 third-team All-American

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – *Trey Lance, sophomore, 6-4, 226, North Dakota State

RB – Josh Davis, junior, 5-9, 195, Weber State

RB – **Jah-Maine Martin, senior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T

RB – **Alex Ramsey, senior, 6-0, 225, The Citadel

WR – *Samori Toure, senior, 6-3, 190, Montana

WR – **DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 170, Austin Peay

TE – Colton Dowell, junior, 6-3, 215, UT Martin

OL – *P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – *Liam Fornadel, senior, 6-4, 308, James Madison

OL – *Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL – *Dillon Radunz, senior, 6-6, 299, North Dakota State

OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison

DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette

DL – Trace Mascorro, senior, 6-1, 275, Sam Houston State

DL – ***Elerson G. Smith, senior, 6-7, 245, Northern Iowa

LB – ***Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 212, Kennesaw State

LB – **Willie Eubanks III, senior, 6-2, 230, The Citadel

LB – Jace Lewis, senior, 6-1, 230, Montana

LB – Forrest Rhyne, senior, 6-1, 225, Villanova

DB – *Anthony Adams, junior, 6-0, 180, Portland State

DB – **Brandon Easterling, senior, 6-0, 203, Dayton

DB – *Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 185, Austin Peay

DB – ***Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – *Luis Aguilar, senior, 6-1, 190, Northern Arizona

P – **Matt McRobert, senior, 6-2, 195, Sam Houston State

LS – *Matthew O’Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 250, Montana

KR – Bronson Yoder, sophomore, 5-11, 190, William & Mary

PR – *Montrell Washington, senior, 5-10, 170, Samford

AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU

AP – **Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-1, 239, Southern Illinois

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Daniel Smith, senior, 6-0, 205, Villanova

RB – ***Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB – ***Ulonzo Gilliam, junior, 5-9, 185, UC Davis

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 200, South Dakota State

WR – Xavier Smith, junior, 5-10, 165, Florida A&M

WR – Isaiah Weston, junior, 6-4, 208, Northern Iowa

WR – Lujuan Winningham, junior, 6-3, 190, Central Arkansas

TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State

TE – Chris James, senior, 6-3, 220, Chattanooga

OL – Spencer Brown, senior, 6-8, 321, Northern Iowa

OL – ***Liam Dobson, senior, 6-3, 340, Maine

OL – ***A.J. Farris, senior, 6-2, 285, Monmouth

OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 313, North Dakota State

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Jermaine McDaniel, junior, 6-3, 235, North Carolina A&T

DL – Nick Salley, senior, 5-10, 225, Charleston Southern

DL – Jared Schiess, senior, 6-3, 300, Weber State

LB – Christian Elliss, senior, 6-3, 233, Idaho

LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham

LB – Jackson Hankey, junior, 6-1, 218, North Dakota State

LB – Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-2, 225, Princeton

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Omar Brown, sophomore, 6-1, 195, Northern Iowa

DB – Robby Hauck, junior, 5-10, 185, Montana

DB – Bryan Mills, senior, 6-2, 170, North Carolina Central

DB – ***Robert Rochell, senior, 6-2, 195, Central Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Trey Tuttle, senior, 5-9, 190, Weber State

P – ***D.J. Arnson, senior, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona

P – ***Chris Faddoul, senior, 5-11, 210, Florida A&M

LS – ***Ethan Ray, senior, 6-0, 220, Charleston Southern

KR – Malik Flowers, senior, 6-2, 195, Montana

PR – ***Mike Roussos, junior, 6-0, 195, Columbia

AP – Elijah Dotson, senior, 6-0, 185, Sacramento State

AP – E.J. Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, Brown

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington

RB – Julien Gums, junior, 5-10, 230, Nicholls

RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-8, 225, Albany

RB – Devin Wynn, senior, 6-0, 203, Furman

WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls

WR – Izaiah Gathings, junior, 6-4, 225, Gardner-Webb

WR – Brandon Porter, junior, 5-10, 165, Northern Arizona

TE – Marshel Martin, sophomore, 6-2, 210, Sacramento State

TE – Todd Summers, senior, 6-5, 245, Duquesne

OL – J’Von Brown, senior, 6-3, 320, Central Connecticut State

OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross

OL – Lewis Kidd, senior, 6-6, 312, Montana State

OL – Blake Mitchell, senior, 6-1, 289, Austin Peay

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston State

DEFENSE

DL – Adrian Hope, junior, 6-1, 218, Furman

DL – Josephus Smith, senior, 5-9, 285, Austin Peay

DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 275, Richmond

DL – Amandre Williams, senior, 6-2, 235, Montana State

DL – Anton Williams, senior, 6-3, 250, Charleston Southern

LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 210, Presbyterian

LB – Tyler Dressler, senior, 6-3, 244, Richmond

LB – Bryce Flater, junior, 6-1, 224, Northern Iowa

LB – Keonte Hampton, junior, 6-2, 225, Jackson State

LB – Anthony Koclanakis, junior, 6-1, 226, Murray State

DB – Qwynnterio Cole, senior, 6-2, 190, Alcorn State

DB – Evan Horn, senior, 6-0, 206, New Hampshire

DB – Michael Tutsie, junior, 5-11, 190, North Dakota State

DB – Christian Uphoff, senior, 6-3, 195, Southern Illinois

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison

P – Brady Schutt, senior, 6-1, 210, South Dakota

LS – Bradey Sorenson, senior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State

KR – Lonnie Moore IV, senior, 5-10, 170, Monmouth

PR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

AP – Jake Chisholm, junior, 5-9, 182, Dayton

AP – Brandon Rainey, senior, 6-0, 205, The Citadel

