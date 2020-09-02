Advertisement

Five Bison earn preseason honors

Five From NDSU on Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
Wentz talks about big decision ahead for NDSU QB and Marshall native Trey Lance
Wentz talks about big decision ahead for NDSU QB and Marshall native Trey Lance
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State had five players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, featuring some of the top players in the Football Championship Subdivision. NDSU sophomore quarterback Trey Lance and senior left tackle Dillon Radunz were named to the first team, senior right tackle Cordell Volson and linebacker Jackson Hankey were named to the second team, and junior safety Michael Tutsie made the third team. The preseason list includes 101 players from 56 schools and all 13 FCS conferences. There are 11 first-team All-Americans from a year ago including Lance, who swept the Walter Payton Award and Jerry Rice Award as the top offensive player and top freshman player in the FCS.

2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team

*-2019 first-team All-American

**-2019 second-team All-American

***-2019 third-team All-American

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – *Trey Lance, sophomore, 6-4, 226, North Dakota State

RB – Josh Davis, junior, 5-9, 195, Weber State

RB – **Jah-Maine Martin, senior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T

RB – **Alex Ramsey, senior, 6-0, 225, The Citadel

WR – *Samori Toure, senior, 6-3, 190, Montana

WR – **DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 170, Austin Peay

TE – Colton Dowell, junior, 6-3, 215, UT Martin

OL – *P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – *Liam Fornadel, senior, 6-4, 308, James Madison

OL – *Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL – *Dillon Radunz, senior, 6-6, 299, North Dakota State

OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison

DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette

DL – Trace Mascorro, senior, 6-1, 275, Sam Houston State

DL – ***Elerson G. Smith, senior, 6-7, 245, Northern Iowa

LB – ***Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 212, Kennesaw State

LB – **Willie Eubanks III, senior, 6-2, 230, The Citadel

LB – Jace Lewis, senior, 6-1, 230, Montana

LB – Forrest Rhyne, senior, 6-1, 225, Villanova

DB – *Anthony Adams, junior, 6-0, 180, Portland State

DB – **Brandon Easterling, senior, 6-0, 203, Dayton

DB – *Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 185, Austin Peay

DB – ***Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – *Luis Aguilar, senior, 6-1, 190, Northern Arizona

P – **Matt McRobert, senior, 6-2, 195, Sam Houston State

LS – *Matthew O’Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 250, Montana

KR – Bronson Yoder, sophomore, 5-11, 190, William & Mary

PR – *Montrell Washington, senior, 5-10, 170, Samford

AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU

AP – **Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-1, 239, Southern Illinois

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Daniel Smith, senior, 6-0, 205, Villanova

RB – ***Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB – ***Ulonzo Gilliam, junior, 5-9, 185, UC Davis

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 200, South Dakota State

WR – Xavier Smith, junior, 5-10, 165, Florida A&M

WR – Isaiah Weston, junior, 6-4, 208, Northern Iowa

WR – Lujuan Winningham, junior, 6-3, 190, Central Arkansas

TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State

TE – Chris James, senior, 6-3, 220, Chattanooga

OL – Spencer Brown, senior, 6-8, 321, Northern Iowa

OL – ***Liam Dobson, senior, 6-3, 340, Maine

OL – ***A.J. Farris, senior, 6-2, 285, Monmouth

OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 313, North Dakota State

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Jermaine McDaniel, junior, 6-3, 235, North Carolina A&T

DL – Nick Salley, senior, 5-10, 225, Charleston Southern

DL – Jared Schiess, senior, 6-3, 300, Weber State

LB – Christian Elliss, senior, 6-3, 233, Idaho

LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham

LB – Jackson Hankey, junior, 6-1, 218, North Dakota State

LB – Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-2, 225, Princeton

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Omar Brown, sophomore, 6-1, 195, Northern Iowa

DB – Robby Hauck, junior, 5-10, 185, Montana

DB – Bryan Mills, senior, 6-2, 170, North Carolina Central

DB – ***Robert Rochell, senior, 6-2, 195, Central Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Trey Tuttle, senior, 5-9, 190, Weber State

P – ***D.J. Arnson, senior, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona

P – ***Chris Faddoul, senior, 5-11, 210, Florida A&M

LS – ***Ethan Ray, senior, 6-0, 220, Charleston Southern

KR – Malik Flowers, senior, 6-2, 195, Montana

PR – ***Mike Roussos, junior, 6-0, 195, Columbia

AP – Elijah Dotson, senior, 6-0, 185, Sacramento State

AP – E.J. Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, Brown 

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington

RB – Julien Gums, junior, 5-10, 230, Nicholls

RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-8, 225, Albany

RB – Devin Wynn, senior, 6-0, 203, Furman

WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls

WR – Izaiah Gathings, junior, 6-4, 225, Gardner-Webb

WR – Brandon Porter, junior, 5-10, 165, Northern Arizona

TE – Marshel Martin, sophomore, 6-2, 210, Sacramento State

TE – Todd Summers, senior, 6-5, 245, Duquesne

OL – J’Von Brown, senior, 6-3, 320, Central Connecticut State

OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross

OL – Lewis Kidd, senior, 6-6, 312, Montana State

OL – Blake Mitchell, senior, 6-1, 289, Austin Peay

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston State

DEFENSE

DL – Adrian Hope, junior, 6-1, 218, Furman

DL – Josephus Smith, senior, 5-9, 285, Austin Peay

DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 275, Richmond

DL – Amandre Williams, senior, 6-2, 235, Montana State

DL – Anton Williams, senior, 6-3, 250, Charleston Southern

LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 210, Presbyterian

LB – Tyler Dressler, senior, 6-3, 244, Richmond

LB – Bryce Flater, junior, 6-1, 224, Northern Iowa

LB – Keonte Hampton, junior, 6-2, 225, Jackson State

LB – Anthony Koclanakis, junior, 6-1, 226, Murray State

DB – Qwynnterio Cole, senior, 6-2, 190, Alcorn State

DB – Evan Horn, senior, 6-0, 206, New Hampshire

DB – Michael Tutsie, junior, 5-11, 190, North Dakota State

DB – Christian Uphoff, senior, 6-3, 195, Southern Illinois

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison

P – Brady Schutt, senior, 6-1, 210, South Dakota

LS – Bradey Sorenson, senior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State

KR – Lonnie Moore IV, senior, 5-10, 170, Monmouth

PR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

AP – Jake Chisholm, junior, 5-9, 182, Dayton

AP – Brandon Rainey, senior, 6-0, 205, The Citadel

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Entz talks UCA game, Lance’s future on Dan Patrick Show

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
North Dakota State Head Football Coach Matt Entz appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Friday to talk about the team’s game against Central Arkansas scheduled for Saturday, October 3.

Bison Huddle

NDSU Completes 2022 Football Schedule With Drake, North Carolina A&T

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
North Dakota State has completed its 2022 football schedule with the addition of two home games against Drake and North Carolina A&T, director of athletics Matt Larsen announced Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Sports

NDSU’s Wegner Named to FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
North Dakota State’s Garret Wegner is one of 22 punters on the preseason watch list for the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award announced Wednesday, Aug. 26, by the Augusta Sports Council.

News

Bison football to play Central Arkansas this fall

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
It appears the North Dakota State fall football season will happen after all, at least for one game.

Latest News

Sports

Former Bison Emanuel signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Former North Dakota State All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner Kyle Emanuel has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a post on his Instagram.

Sports

Sports - Division I to work toward hosting fall championships in spring

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Division I to work toward hosting fall championships in spring

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
Division I will work toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring, the Division I Board of Directors determined. The board met by videoconference Friday and adopted the Division I Council recommendation regarding fall championships.

Sports

NDSU football’s toughest opponent

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
As hard as it is for North Dakota State to convince Power Five schools to schedule them each fall, the FBS remains the program’s toughest opponent.

Sports

Report: NCAA Division I Council approves spring championships

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel the NCAA Division I Council has approved spring championships for the postponed fall seasons.

Sports

Radunz remains focused on graduation, then the NFL

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
While a large majority of the college football community is turning its attention to a spring season. Bison redshirt senior offensive lineman Dillon Radunz has other plans this spring.