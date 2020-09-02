Advertisement

Feds want deal with North Dakota over pipeline protest costs

(KOTA)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The Army Corps of Engineers is recommending that the federal government negotiate a settlement with North Dakota for more than $38 million that the state spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The request comes following a federal judge’s decision last month to deny the federal government’s motion to dismiss North Dakota’s lawsuit seeking to recover the damages the state claimed from the monthslong pipeline protests almost four years ago.

North Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer calls the recommendation “very significant” and the right thing to do for the federal government.

The $3.8 billion pipeline has been moving oil from the Dakotas through Iowa to Illinois for more than three years.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo Public Schools begin classes today

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Each of the 23 schools has a unique layout, drop-off lanes, parking lots and even the number of doors meaning that each school has a different set of rules for returning. Parents were sent home letters to make school a lot easier for them this school year.

Valley Today

University announces plan to return students to campuses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Minnesota has released its plan to return students to three of its campuses after delaying move-ins and in-person classes.

Valley Today

Judge allows Minnesota wineries to use out-of-state grapes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge has struck down a Minnesota law that required wineries in the state to use mostly Minnesota-grown grapes, in a ruling that could have implications for other states.

Valley Today

10 more charged in Minneapolis looting, vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
Prosecutors in Hennepin County have filed charges against ten additional people accused of looting and causing damage in downtown Minneapolis last week.

Latest News

Valley Today

More than $1.3 million in taxes collected from Sturgis Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
Taxes collected from the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally totaled more than $1.3 million, a 6% increase compared with 2019.

Valley Today

Woman facing charges after being found on bridge with baby

Updated: 1 hour ago
A South Dakota woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after police say they found her and her baby on a train bridge over the Missouri River.

Valley Today

Man rushed to hospital with severe cuts to face and hand following fight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
36-year-old Matthew Gilbert was arrested for domestic assault and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

News

Valley Today Sept. 2nd 6:50 am

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

Top things to remember before Fargo Public Schools’ first day of class

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
A long-awaited moment. Wednesday is the first day of school for Fargo Public School students.

News

News - 10:00PM News September 1 - Part 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD