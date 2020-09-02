Fargo Public Schools enrollment numbers lower than projected

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Fargo Public Schools first day enrollment numbers are in at 11,335 students in Kindergarten through grade 12. The Kindergarten enrollment is lower than projected for the 2020-21 school year. The district says this could be because of COVID-19 and Fargo Public Schools starting in the Hybrid model, compiled with the fact that Kindergarten is not a compulsory attendance grade in North Dakota.

Please see the Enrollment Summary and Enrollment Analysis for details.

