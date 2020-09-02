Fargo Public Schools begin classes today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools begins their first day of classes today.

FPS has 23 schools including 16 elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools.

In total, there are 11,000 students.

Each school has a unique layout, drop-off lanes, parking lots and even the number of doors meaning that each school has a different set of rules for returning.

When entering any of the 23 schools, a face mask is required at all times.

Parents will not be able to drop off their kids to their classrooms like they are used to.

One parent providing tips on how to overcome that stressful first day.

“Stay strong,” said Susan Glynn, 4th Grader Mom. “It’s okay to cry. It’s a big first day. We will make it through it.”

