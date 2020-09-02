Advertisement

Fargo Police warns of high-risk sex offender in the area

Joseph Anthony Pugliese III
Joseph Anthony Pugliese III(City of Fargo)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Joseph Anthony Pugliese III, is residing at 2310 8 St N, Fargo, North Dakota.

Pugliese was assessed as a high risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment committee.

Pugliese was convicted of Luring Minor by Computer in Ward County District Court, North Dakota on December 15, 2014. Pugliese was 23 years old when he met a 17 year female online and asked her to send him sexually explicit photos. He also offered her $15 million in exchange for sex. He met up with the victim and had sexual contact with her even though she stated no several times.

High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

