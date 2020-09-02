Advertisement

Fargo Police try to catch vehicle thief, set up perimeter

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police are still searching for the man who stole a car, drove it around town and then ditched it.

The situation started just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 30 Ave. S. and Wheatland Dr. S.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. That vehicle was then spotted in two different areas around town after the initial sighting.

Eventually, police saw the driver running from the vehicle and officers set up a perimeter and brought in a police dog.

Authorities found the stolen car in the 900 block of 44th St. S. but couldn’t catch the thief.

The car has been returned to the rightful owner and charges have been forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

