Fargo man tried setting Cowboy Jack’s on fire, court documents say

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing charges after court documents say he intentionally set fire to a downtown Fargo bar last week.

33-year-old Michael Edward Williams is charged with felony endangering by fire and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Court documents say Fargo Fire crews were called to Cowboy Jack’s bar in the 500 block of Broadway N. on the morning of Aug. 29 for a suspicious fire. Officials say a picnic table on the outside patio was on fire and caused over $1,000 in damages.

When officials looked back at surveillance video, Williams can be seen taking what looked like a lighter and set the umbrella attached to the picnic table on fire. Documents say Williams held the lighter to the umbrella for some time to make sure the umbrella was completely lit on fire.

Fire inspectors say because the table was in close proximity to the building, the entire structure could have been destroyed if fire crews didn’t extinguish it so quickly.

A mugshot was not available for Williams at the time of this publication.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

