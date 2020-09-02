Fall allergies or COVID-19? Local allergist explains the difference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been struggling with itchy, watery eyes and a runny nose the last few days, one local allergist says you’re not alone.

Sanford Allergy Immunologist Dr. Chris Cleveland says the mix of wet weather, winds and fluctuating humidity has made this fall’s allergy season worse than previous years, specifically when it comes to ragweed.

“There’s some differences in weather conditions with how windy it’s been and then when the humidity levels drop or go back up that can really bother people quite a bit,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland says while pollen counters aren’t in the Fargo area, it’s no question the grass and weed season is taking a toll on many of us.

“It’s fairly high right now and there’s some agricultural pollens that are bothering people as well as far as harvest exposures too, so pretty high,” Cleveland said.

And while Cleveland says symptoms of COVID-19 and allergies can overlap, there are a few key distinctions.

“The most important thing to remembers is fever, muscle aches, and a sudden loss of smell or taste would point you in the direction that you might have COVID infection,” he said.

Cleveland urges if you haven’t already started taking your daily antihistamines, to do so soon as allergy medications will not only get rid of your symptoms, but also any fears you may have of being infected with COVID-19.

