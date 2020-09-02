Advertisement

Fall allergies or COVID-19? Local allergist explains the difference

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been struggling with itchy, watery eyes and a runny nose the last few days, one local allergist says you’re not alone.

Sanford Allergy Immunologist Dr. Chris Cleveland says the mix of wet weather, winds and fluctuating humidity has made this fall’s allergy season worse than previous years, specifically when it comes to ragweed.

“There’s some differences in weather conditions with how windy it’s been and then when the humidity levels drop or go back up that can really bother people quite a bit,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland says while pollen counters aren’t in the Fargo area, it’s no question the grass and weed season is taking a toll on many of us.

“It’s fairly high right now and there’s some agricultural pollens that are bothering people as well as far as harvest exposures too, so pretty high,” Cleveland said.

And while Cleveland says symptoms of COVID-19 and allergies can overlap, there are a few key distinctions.

“The most important thing to remembers is fever, muscle aches, and a sudden loss of smell or taste would point you in the direction that you might have COVID infection,” he said.

Cleveland urges if you haven’t already started taking your daily antihistamines, to do so soon as allergy medications will not only get rid of your symptoms, but also any fears you may have of being infected with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Beats Biden In Polls And Energy

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Advisor to President Trump, Kimbelry Guilfoyle, questions Vice President Biden’s energy level and if Americans will prioritize safety, law and order in the November election.

News

Newly released records detail ex-Otter Tail County deputy’s assault on Marine veteran

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Newly released files provide the details of a wild night that led a former Otter Tail County deputy to punch a veteran multiple times.

News

News - Newly released audio of ex-Otter Tail County deputy’s assault on Marine veteran

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

News - 6:00PM News September 2 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - September 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 2 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 2 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Cash Wise Summer BBQ Photo Contest: Eric Falde - 5:30PM - September 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4