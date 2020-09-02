Advertisement

Bus stop for a Fargo Elem. School located near Six high-risk sex offenders

This bus stop, located on the corner of 11th Street and 2nd Avenue S is just 250 feet away from 6 high-risk sex offenders.
Sep. 2, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As some students return to school in Fargo, a bus stop for one local elementary school is raising some concerns.

The stop is located on the corner of 11th Street and 2nd Avenue South, which is only about 250 feet away from a building housing 6 high-risk sex offenders.

Clifford Clauthier, Ryan Corman, Richard Haugen, Randy Klugman, Roger McAvoy, and Jude Walski all have their address listed as 1122 2nd Avenue S.

All of these men are high-risk offenders, meaning they are most likely to re-offend.

Corman has an extra warning on his listing, classifying him as a “Sexually Dangerous” individual.

Fargo Public Schools has confirmed that they have heard concerns from parents about the matter.

They said they are unable to move the bus stop at this time, but did provide the parent with alternate stops.

FPS also said that all of their drivers are trained to be alert for suspicious activity.

