761 Covid cases, 7 additional deaths in Minnesota

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WCCO/CBS (Valley News Live) - Health officials in Minnesota reported on Wednesday 761 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Minnesota also passed a testing benchmark: over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been processed since the beginning of the pandemic in March. In the past 24 hours, 27,488 tests have been completed.

In total, there have been 77,085 positive cases in Minnesota and 1,830 deaths; the vast majority of deaths have taken place in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Of the deaths reported Wednesday, five took place in an assisted living facility.

As of Wednesday, 69,521 patients no longer need to self-isolate.

For a little over the past week, the number of people recovering in Minnesota hospitals has stayed relatively consistent. Currently there are 297 people in the hospital with the virus, 135 of which are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

