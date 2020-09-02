265 Covid cases, 3 additional deaths in North Dakota
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 265 new cases of COVID-19 along with three new deaths in the state.
In total, 148 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.58%.
There are now 2,285 active cases in North Dakota, with 66 patients hospitalized.
