265 Covid cases, 3 additional deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 265 new cases of COVID-19 along with three new deaths in the state.

In total, 148 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.58%.

There are now 2,285 active cases in North Dakota, with 66 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.