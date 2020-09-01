Advertisement

Woman dies in ambulance crash in southeastern South Dakota

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, S.D. (AP) -

One person has died in an ambulance crash on Interstate 29 in in southeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Jefferson.

The southbound ambulance crossed two lanes and the median before crashing into a semi in the northbound lanes.

The impact caused the semi to roll on its side.

A 29-year-old passenger in the ambulance was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The 22-year-old man driving the ambulance and the 62-year-old man behind the wheel of the semi suffered minor injuries.

The ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time.

