Public school leaders answer parents questions about fall semester

School
School
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

As parents, students, administrators and district employees nervously eye the reopening of Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools under coronavirus pandemic rules, many are wondering if safety plans will offer enough protection.

School leaders said they’re actively answering frequently asked questions on their websites.

Valley News Live pulled some of the most popular questions. Answers vary depending on the district.

Someone asked West Fargo Public Schools about receiving federal COVID funds and how they will be spent.

They said federal COVID dollars are being used to buy more devices to support distance, hybrid learning, and additional cleaning supplies. In addition to federal dollars, they’re also providing added contracted services for students with special needs.

Sticking with West Fargo, parents there want to know whether being quarantined impacts their child’s attendance record?

West Fargo said quarantine-related absences would be excused, just like any illness. The district’s student attendance review board will make provisions for these situations. They say children will be able to make up assignments on an adjusted timeframe if they are out with COVID symptoms.

With Fargo Public Schools, teachers want to know if they will have to use their own personal/sick days if they get COVID-19, or will they need to quarantine due to exposure to the virus?

The simple answer is no.

Another West Fargo question: when students are absent, will parents still have to pick up assignments physically, or will there be a way for them to be delivered electronically?

They say they’ll use electronic delivery means as much as possible.

Someone asked if Fargo and West Fargo will be providing childcare for the hybrid model off-days?

Fargo said the Boys and Girls Club will be providing school-out programming. West Fargo is still trying to figure that out.

These are some of the questions school leaders have answered.

Here are more answered questions from Fargo and West Fargo.

