NDSU Concert Choir takes rehearsal outdoors

Students walking on the NDSU campus on Tuesday will be able to hear some of the changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Dakota State University Concert Choir is taking rehearsal outside to help minimize the risk of coronavirus.

The choir says it is taking advantage of outdoor space on campus and the mild fall weather.

If you want to listen in -- the rehearsal starts at noon on Tuesday, Sept,. 1st in the Reineke Courtyard.

