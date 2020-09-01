Man charged with murder in Grand Forks after alleged argument over money

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been formally charged with murder after stabbing someone over the weekend in Grand Forks.

Sahadev Ghalley, 44, appeared in Grand Forks County District Court Tuesday and prosecutors charged him with murder-extreme difference, according to court records.

Ghalley is accused of stabbing Ram Monger, 46, on Sunday night at Valley Park Apartments located on the 2200 block of S 17th St.

Lt. Brett Johnson of the Grand Forks Police Department said Ghalley used a kitchen knife to stab Monger twice.

According to police, the two were arguing over money but Lt. Johnson doesn’t believe drugs played a role in the dispute.

Investigators are determining if alcohol was a factor in the deadly incident.

Court documents stated Monger was pronounced dead on Monday at 2:39 a.m. at Altru Hospital.

