Local 8-year-old boy donates hundreds of dollars earned with his own business

Homeward Animal Shelter Donation
Homeward Animal Shelter Donation(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local eight-year-old is using his passion to offer support for a local animal shelter.

Rayden started his own business a little over a year ago, painting and making other creations like bath bombs and lip balms.

Instead of pocketing the proceeds, he raised $350 and gave it to Homeward Animal Shelter.

Homeward is where the family adopted their cat, and they wanted to show their support for the facility.

Thank you to our new friend, Rayden, for donating supplies and $350 (he earned from selling his artwork and other...

Posted by Homeward Animal Shelter on Thursday, August 27, 2020

To check out Rayden’s artwork and other creations in support of the shelter animals, you can request to join his pages below.

The Art Warrior

https://www.facebook.com/groups/theartwarrior

and

Rayden’s Creations

https://www.facebook.com/groups/364156147791353/?ref=share

