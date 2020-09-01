Local 8-year-old boy donates hundreds of dollars earned with his own business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local eight-year-old is using his passion to offer support for a local animal shelter.

Rayden started his own business a little over a year ago, painting and making other creations like bath bombs and lip balms.

Instead of pocketing the proceeds, he raised $350 and gave it to Homeward Animal Shelter.

Homeward is where the family adopted their cat, and they wanted to show their support for the facility.

