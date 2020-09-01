Local 8-year-old boy donates hundreds of dollars earned with his own business
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local eight-year-old is using his passion to offer support for a local animal shelter.
Rayden started his own business a little over a year ago, painting and making other creations like bath bombs and lip balms.
Instead of pocketing the proceeds, he raised $350 and gave it to Homeward Animal Shelter.
Homeward is where the family adopted their cat, and they wanted to show their support for the facility.
To check out Rayden’s artwork and other creations in support of the shelter animals, you can request to join his pages below.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/theartwarrior
and
https://www.facebook.com/groups/364156147791353/?ref=share
