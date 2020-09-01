Grand Forks city leaders say more needs to be done in light of COVID-19 outbreaks, discussion of a mask mandate

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions ran high in Grand Forks Monday as city council members discussed a possible city-wide mask mandate.

This is on top of policy already requiring city staff to wear a mask in common areas and adding restrictions to area bars and restaurants.

After seeing a dramatic increase in coronavirus case numbers, city council members are saying more needs to be done.

“We need a strong, active, robust public education campaign,” Bret Weber, Ward 3 Council Member, said. “It’s been too long in coming. We are due for that. Not just about mask-wearing, but about the COVID in general.”

Weber cited statistics that he says show masks have been effective elsewhere in the nation and said they need to be part of the conversation, but he did not directly call for a mandate to be set.

Instead, Weber asked for more education for the public, maintenance of the public health dashboard by consulting health experts, and continued analysis of risk protocols like the color guide and how it impacts the public.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski did not show support for a city-wide mask mandate.

“This isn’t Nazi Germany where we can bust into houses and enforce people to wear masks,” Mayor Bochenski said. “That is where the spread is happening. I’m not sure that a mandate is suddenly gonna get them to say, ‘Well, now we better wear a mask when we are partying together’.”

But Bochenski asked that education become more of a focus on the spread of COVID-19, giving expert supported information.

These conversations follow the announcement that city employees will be required to wear a mask and an emergency declaration forcing liquor license holders, including bars and restaurants, to close their doors every day by 11 P.M.

While Grand Forks leaders attempt to stop the spread, people are already finding ways around the rules, traveling to other places like Fargo, that do not have these regulations in place.

“They came to Fargo for the weekend to go out drinking at the bars, so I think there should be more of a travel mandate if we are going to do mandates.”

Fargo city leaders say at this stage, they continue to monitor numbers and trends daily. They say they currently do not plan to ask businesses to close early.

Fargo currently has a recommendation in place that all people wear masks. Many businesses are requiring masks, but there is no city-wide mandate.

No policies were decided Monday in Grand Forks. Conversations of potential protocols will continue on September 7.

