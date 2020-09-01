Advertisement

Fargo commissioner seeks to remove downtown police cameras

Police surveillance cameras that have been in place in downtown Fargo for eight years.
Police surveillance cameras that have been in place in downtown Fargo for eight years.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

A Fargo city commissioner is trying to remove the police surveillance cameras that have been in place in downtown Fargo for eight years.

The eight high-resolution cameras are attached to posts along Broadway.

There were some protests when they were first installed in 2012 and 2013.

Tony Gehrig was not yet on the City Commission but opposed them then.

He says he continues to believe the cameras invade privacy.

He wants them removed and said he will discuss it with the next police chief.

Interim Police Chief Ross Renner says the cameras have been useful in solving crimes.

