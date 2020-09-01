Combine crash: Man arrested for DUI after flipping farm equipment

BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man spent an afternoon in a combine and the evening in jail after rolling a piece of equipment.

Berthold Police say it happened on Monday, Aug. 31 in a field outside of town.

45-year-old Michael Carr was arrested for DUI and driving with a revoked drivers license.

Combines can cost up to $500,000.

