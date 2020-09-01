City of Fargo working on large project with Ryan Companies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo has confirmed with Valley News Live that they are working with Ryan Companies, a national builder, developer, designer, and real estate manager based in Minneapolis, on a project in north Fargo.

Ryan Companies is known for projects across the U.S. including an Amazon center in Arizona.

KFGO is reporting the project in north Fargo has something to do with Amazon.

It is planned to be an industrial building north of Hector International Airport at 3701 40th Avenue North.

As of right now, the only permits filed with the city for this project include Floodplain Development - Dirt Permit stockpiling of approx 50,000 Cubic Yards of fill material.

