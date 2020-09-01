Child’s body recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis
Crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old from the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis, ending a search that began Saturday.
The sheriff’s office says the boy’s body was recovered around 11 a.m. Monday.
He was found near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, about a half-mile from where he went under.
Crews had been searching since the boy went under Saturday evening at Boom Island Park.
Two adults were supervising a group of kids at the park when some of the kids decided to go wading.
Two children were rescued but the 6-year-old went under.
His name has not been released.
