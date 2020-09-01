Advertisement

Child’s body recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

Published: Sep. 1, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old from the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis, ending a search that began Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says the boy’s body was recovered around 11 a.m. Monday.

He was found near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, about a half-mile from where he went under.

Crews had been searching since the boy went under Saturday evening at Boom Island Park.

Two adults were supervising a group of kids at the park when some of the kids decided to go wading.

Two children were rescued but the 6-year-old went under.

His name has not been released.

