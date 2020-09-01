Burgum personally reviewing applications for pot pardons

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is personally reviewing a second wave of applicants seeking pardons for low-level marijuana crimes.

The policy adopted last year allows the governor to erase records of people who have avoided unlawful behavior for five years.

But even with the endorsement of the state’s pardon advisory board, getting a record wiped clean is no guarantee with the governor.

Burgum approved only 16 of the 26 applications in the first wave of applications earlier this year.

A spokesman says Burgum refused to endorse all applicants because of “more serious offenses on their records.”

