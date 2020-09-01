Advertisement

Burgum personally reviewing applications for pot pardons

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is personally reviewing a second wave of applicants seeking pardons for low-level marijuana crimes.

The policy adopted last year allows the governor to erase records of people who have avoided unlawful behavior for five years.

But even with the endorsement of the state’s pardon advisory board, getting a record wiped clean is no guarantee with the governor.

Burgum approved only 16 of the 26 applications in the first wave of applications earlier this year.

A spokesman says Burgum refused to endorse all applicants because of “more serious offenses on their records.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Minnesota officials warn against gatherings amid case growth

Updated: moments ago
Minnesota health officials warned against social gatherings ahead of the Labor Day weekend as case growth accelerates statewide.

Valley Today

Fargo commissioner seeks to remove downtown police cameras

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A Fargo city commissioner is trying to remove the police surveillance cameras that have been in place in downtown Fargo for eight years.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Grand Forks city leaders say more needs to be done in light of COVID-19 outbreaks, discussion of a mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Emotions ran high in Grand Forks Monday as city council members discussed a possible city-wide mask mandate.

Latest News

News

Local 8-year-old boy donates hundreds of dollars earned with his own business

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
A local eight-year-old is using his passion to offer support for a local animal shelter.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 31

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 31

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 31 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 31 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 31 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD