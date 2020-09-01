Advertisement

191 new Covid cases, 2 additional deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 191 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths in the state.

In total, 145 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 7.66%.

There are now 2,245 active cases in North Dakota, with 62 patients hospitalized.

