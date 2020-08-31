Whiplash Weather With Wind and Rain, Warm and cold
Plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures linger all week
This week: A cool morning on Tuesday with chance of a few late day storms in the north. Wednesday will be the warmest of the week and after the Wednesday evening cold front brings rain, there will be a much cooler stretch. The holiday weekend will bring another shot of cool air Saturday, with a chance for some morning 30s into Labor Day and the upcoming workweek.
FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s for many.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with gusts over 40 and with cool temps again. Late clouds and showers mainly far north. Low: 47. High: 77.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shot of rain/thunder Wednesday night. Breezy. Low: 53. High: 80.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler again. Low: 55. High: 66.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 43. High: 72.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and spotty shower chance. Low: 50. High: 79.
SUNDAY: Turning much colder. Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 62.
LABOR DAY: Quite Chilly in the morning, with partly cloudy skies and a west breeze. Low: 39. High: 65.
