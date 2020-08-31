Advertisement

Whiplash Weather With Wind and Rain, Warm and cold

Plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures linger all week
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

This week: A cool morning on Tuesday with chance of a few late day storms in the north. Wednesday will be the warmest of the week and after the Wednesday evening cold front brings rain, there will be a much cooler stretch. The holiday weekend will bring another shot of cool air Saturday, with a chance for some morning 30s into Labor Day and the upcoming workweek.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s for many.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with gusts over 40 and with cool temps again. Late clouds and showers mainly far north. Low: 47. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shot of rain/thunder Wednesday night. Breezy. Low: 53. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler again. Low: 55. High: 66.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 43. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and spotty shower chance. Low: 50. High: 79.

SUNDAY: Turning much colder. Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 62.

LABOR DAY: Quite Chilly in the morning, with partly cloudy skies and a west breeze. Low: 39. High: 65.

