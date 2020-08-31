Advertisement

Watch live at 4:30PM: President Trump holds news conference at White House

(Evan Vucci | AP)
By David Spofford
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a news conference at the White House on the eve of his scheduled trip to Kenosha, Wis. The mayor there has asked the president to stay away, fearing it will increase the unrest there, following two deaths that occurred during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

