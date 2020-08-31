Tomshaw throws third complete game as RedHawks extend winning streak to seven games

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - Matt Tomshaw pitched his third complete game of the season on Sunday afternoon as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (24-27) beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-26) 6-2 at Newman Outdoor Field in the season series finale between the two clubs. F-M’s seven-game winning streak is tied with Winnipeg for the longest streak in the American Association this season.

Tomshaw (5-3, 2.78 ERA) was stellar again this afternoon for the RedHawks. He gave up two runs on five hits in the game to hold off a struggling Winnipeg offensive lineup. The lefty has won each of his last three starts and has contributed quality starts in eight of his 10 games started this season. Tomshaw is the only pitcher in the American Association with multiple complete games this season.

The RedHawks started out fast again, plating four runs in the first three innings against Winnipeg starter Brandon Cumpton (2-3, 4.06 ERA) to take control of the game. Cumpton went 4.2 innings this afternoon, surrendering six runs on nine hits while striking out one batter and walking four.

The Goldeyes scored their only two runs of the game in the third inning, but another two-run inning for the RedHawks in the fifth restored F-M’s four-run lead.

Tomshaw did not allow a Winnipeg hit after the third inning, and the RedHawks coasted to their seventh straight victory — all against the Goldeyes. The win caps a week in which the RedHawks outscored Winnipeg 55-18 and played themselves into the American Association playoff picture. At time of writing, the RedHawks sit 3 games outside the second playoff position.

The RedHawks will welcome the Sioux Falls Canaries (26-23) to Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday night for a three-game series. First pitch for Tuesday night’s game is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

