Tomshaw named American Association Pitcher of the Week

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball named RedHawks pitcher Matt Tomshaw as the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week, for the week of August 24-30. This is the second time Tomshaw has been named the league’s top weekly pitcher in August this year. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Tomshaw (5-3, 2.78 ERA) pitched his third complete game of the 2020 season in a 6-2 win against Winnipeg on Sunday. He gave two runs on five hits and is the only pitcher in the American Association with multiple complete games this season and is currently ranked third in wins (5) and earned run average (2.78).

“Matt Tomshaw is always prepared to compete and win for his team. He demands a lot out of himself and his teammates, and as a result, he makes everyone around him better” said RedHawks manager Chris Coste. “It’s a well-deserved honor”.

Drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft, Tomshaw has played the past nine seasons in the affiliated-minor leagues for the Twins, Marlins, and White Sox organizations. He split time in the 2019 season with the Charlotte Knights (AAA) and the Birmingham Barons (AA) where he went 9-7 with a 3.16 ERA. The Kingston, NY native played collegiately for Jacksonville University and resides in Florida during the off-season.

The RedHawks begin the final regular-season homestand of 2020 on Tuesday, September 1st against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is at 7:02pm

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.