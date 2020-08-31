Advertisement

Still more questions than answers in fatal South Fargo shooting

Balloons and Flowers lay in front of the Garage where the victim's body was found in Friday's shooting.
Balloons and Flowers lay in front of the Garage where the victim's body was found in Friday's shooting.(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

“Scary... Very Scary..” is how one Cheyenne Estates resident described the scene when he came home on Friday night to a large police presence.

Many are still looking for answers after a late night shooting that took place there on Friday. At this point we still don’t have any answers for many aspects of the shooting. No official information has been released on what led up to the shooting, nor is anyone in custody for the crime.

What we do know about the situation is that police responded to a shooting at Cheyenne Estates on 44th St. S a little before 10:30 Friday night for reports of multiple gunshots. They found a man on scene with an apparent gunshot wound and took him to the hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

No other information has been made available, we contacted FPD this afternoon and were told there were no further updates at this time.

There are now balloons and flowers in front of the garage where the victim’s body was found.

Also noticeable are the numberous bullet holes, which can be found on either side of, and above the garage door.

When news of the shooting broke, many on social media said that this neighborhood has a history of problems, raising concerns of safety, but some who live close to where the shooting occurred don’t feel concerned.

Jason Thorp, a man who lives at Cheyenne Estates, says that he hasn’t felt threatened by the neighborhood, but knows it’s reputation, saying “I feel safe I’ve lived here my whole life. But I have heard that it is dangerous.”

The Fargo Police Department is continuing to investigate this shooting and need the public’s help. Anyone with any information is urged to contact their tip line with any information.

That number is (701) 241-5777.

