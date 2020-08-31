Secondary education families voice concerns about rising COVID cases in colleges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Families in the Valley expressed concern about COVID-19 cases spiking in North Dakota.

College kids were the first set of students to make their way back to the classroom, and since then, numbers have continued to go up.

Some parents fear the same thing will happen in secondary education schools, which is why Fargo and West Fargo families are turning to virtual learning options for the upcoming school year.

Other busy parents say they’re trying to keep their kids doing in-person or hybrid learning as long as they can.

“I would much rather do everything we possibly can until it’s at the point of like ’okay, now we really need to stay home and not worry about it, and we did for quite a bit of time in the beginning,” said Moorhead mother, Lydia Berger.

Fargo and West Fargo public schools said they’ve had more students enroll in their virtual programs.

Both school districts have over a thousand students participating in online learning so far.

