Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force adding testing for priority groups

The Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force has identified additional priority groups able to receive a free COVID-19 test at the static testing site in Fargo.

Beginning Friday, September 4th, testing will be available on Fridays only for individuals in these categories:

· Individuals with a confirmed or potential exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

· Healthcare workers providing direct care to patients.

· Individuals in work environments where it is difficult to maintain the recommended physical distance of 6 feet from co-workers and/or customers and where exposure times to co-workers and/or customers are fifteen minutes or more.

· Individuals with a testing requirement for essential travel.

The static testing site is located at Rheault Farm, 2902 25th Street South, and is part of the targeted testing strategy developed by the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force.

Targeting testing supports the mission of the task force by allocating available testing supplies and resources to priority groups that may be at higher risk of exposure or to settings where individuals may be vulnerable to greater impacts of the virus, such as long-term care and other congregate living settings.

The task force continues to monitor the targeted testing matrix for any potential changes that may be needed. In the event testing supplies become more readily available for general population testing, the local testing strategy will be adjusted accordingly.

Area health systems continue to conduct diagnostic testing for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Individuals experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for instruction prior to going to a clinic or office.

Fargo Cass Public Health facilitates testing at the static site in Fargo in partnership with the North Dakota National Guard and the North Dakota Department of Health.

Additional details:

· Testing for the priority groups identified above will be available at Rheault Farm, 2902 25th Street South, Fargo, on Fridays only from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., depending on testing supplies and capacity.

· Those who fit these categories and will be participating are encouraged to pre-register. The pre-registration link can be found on the NDDoH website: https://testreg.nd.gov/.

· Testing may be oral or nasal, depending on availability of testing supplies.

· There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

· Proof of type of employment is not required.

· Proof of residency is not required.

· Individuals who wish to receive a test must be at least 12 years of age.

· The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.

· Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24 – 72 hours by FCPH.

· For those opting in to the electronic notification, negative results will be emailed within 72 hours. However, results may take longer, depending on state lab processing. If someone opts out of electronic notification, they will receive a phone call within 72 hours.

· For those who have had a previous positive COVID-19 test (via oral or nasal swab) and have completed isolation requirements, additional testing is not necessary.

