One arrested, another taken to the hospital in Grand Forks stabbing

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police say just before 10:00pm Sunday night, they were called to the 2200 block of S. 17th Street. Police say when they got there, they found a man in an apartment with apparent stab wounds to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Altru hospital for treatment and police made an arrest in the case.

Police say the incident is on going and that there will be no further details released at this time. If you have any information in this case, you are asked to contact the police department.

